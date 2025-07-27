Migrant family 'beaten' by Delhi police: Mamata reiterates 'linguistic terror' charge against BJP

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reiterated her charge against the BJP of unleashing a regime of "linguistic terror" on Bengalis in the country, claiming that members of a migrant family were beaten up by the police in Delhi.

Banerjee shared a video on X of a child and his mother belonging to a migrant family from West Bengal's Malda district, who were allegedly beaten up by the police in the national capital.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.