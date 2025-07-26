Mamata cites Human Rights Watch report; slams 'illegal deportation' of Bengali-Muslims from BJP-ruled states

KOLKATA: The alleged harassment, persecution, and illegal deportation of Bengali-speaking people of India by the BJP governments in various states has now grabbed international attention as the New York-based multi-country NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has highlighted the issue.

Citing a report of the HRW, Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took to X to vehemently attack the BJP, while saying, “Now, even international human rights organisations have started taking note of the linguistic terrorism unleashed in India. This must stop at once!!”

Within half-an-hour, the West Bengal state BJP countered her, while alleging that ‘the deep state is rattled by the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi Muslims’, suggesting George Soros is closely linked to HRW.

Going a step further head of BJP’s National IT cell Amit Malviya said, “Is Mamata Banerjee now playing playing into the hands of George Soros? On one hand, she’s seemingly inviting foreign interference in India’s internal affairs. On the other, she’s echoing the exact narrative pushed by organisations like Human Rights Watch — a body heavily funded by George Soros, notorious for its anti-India bias.”