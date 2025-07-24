Mamata Banerjee alleges 'linguistic terror' against Bengalis in BJP-ruled states

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday continued her attack on the BJP over the alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking people from West Bengal in different states, stating that it won’t be tolerated.

In response, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya accused her of "lying" and claimed that those being questioned are illegal Bangladeshis, who perhaps speak Bengali but are not Indian citizens.

In a post on X on Thursday evening, Banerjee said, “Have been increasingly receiving reports of detentions of and atrocities on our Bengali-speaking people from different districts of West Bengal in Gurgaon, Haryana. West Bengal police is receiving these reports from Haryana police in the name of requests for identity searches.”

“Have been separately and increasingly receiving reports from other States like Rajasthan etc about illegal ‘pushbacks’ of West Bengal citizens with all proper documents to Bangladesh directly!!” she added.

Mentioning that the West Bengal Government officers have received copies of their appropriate documents, she alleged “tortures and tortures on hapless poor Bengali workers from West Bengal in these States”.