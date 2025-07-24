Mamata Banerjee alleges 'linguistic terror' against Bengalis in BJP-ruled states

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday continued her attack on the BJP over the alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking people from West Bengal in different states, stating that it won’t be tolerated.
In response, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya accused her of "lying" and claimed that those being questioned are illegal Bangladeshis, who perhaps speak Bengali but are not Indian citizens.
In a post on X on Thursday evening, Banerjee said, “Have been increasingly receiving reports of detentions of and atrocities on our Bengali-speaking people from different districts of West Bengal in Gurgaon, Haryana. West Bengal police is receiving these reports from Haryana police in the name of requests for identity searches.”
“Have been separately and increasingly receiving reports from other States like Rajasthan etc about illegal ‘pushbacks’ of West Bengal citizens with all proper documents to Bangladesh directly!!” she added.
Mentioning that the West Bengal Government officers have received copies of their appropriate documents, she alleged “tortures and tortures on hapless poor Bengali workers from West Bengal in these States”.
“I am shocked to see these terrible atrocities of double-engine governments on Bengalis in India. What do you want to prove? This is atrocious and terrible. We are not going to tolerate this. Stop this linguistic terror,” she thundered at the BJP.
Within 21 minutes of Banerjee’s post, Malviya also took to X to counter her allegations.
“You are LYING. Those being questioned are illegal Bangladeshis, who perhaps speak Bangla but are NOT Indian citizens. You are a DISGRACE to equate Indian citizens from West Bengal to illegal migrants from Bangladesh, just because all of them happen to be TMC voters,” he accused Banerjee.
He also alleged that those illegal migrants are Trinamool Congress voters.
Malviya said, “Your administration has enabled these illegal migrants to obtain Aadhaar and other government documents before infiltrating other parts of India, all on the condition that they return to vote for the TMC in every election. Remember: no ILLEGAL migrant will be spared. Stop using the fact that they speak Bangla to further your sinister politics.”