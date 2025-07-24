BJP leader Mithun refutes Mamata's claim on harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers

KOLKATA: Actor and BJP National Executive member Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that Bengali-speaking migrant workers were being harassed and tortured in various BJP-ruled states.

After attending an organizational meeting of the BJP in Kolkata, he said, “These are all lies. I opened a hotel in Bengaluru where most of the workers were Bengali migrants. There were no Bangladeshis. But if someone is Bangladeshi, he will obviously be identified as Bangladeshi.”

He was replying to a question of Banerjee’s allegation over attack on Bengali-speaking people form West Bengal in various BJP-ruled states.