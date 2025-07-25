TMC attacks BJP on Bengali migrant worker death in Maharashtra; says he was killed for being Bengali

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that a Bengali worker from West Bengal was murdered in Maharashtra for being a Bengali, escalating its attack on the BJP over ‘atrocities’ against Bengali speaking people in other states. The Trinamool Congress announced that it would fight against the BJP in every forum on this issue.

Referring to the death of a worker in Maharashtra, the Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “How many more Bengalis must be butchered before the nation wakes up? A Bengali worker from North 24 Parganas, was MURDERED, his DISMEMBERED BODY STUFFED IN A SACK and dumped near his home in Maharashtra. His only “crime”? Being Bengali in a @BJP4India -ruled state.”

The body of a migrant worker, Abu Bakar Siddiqui, a resident of Baduria in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, was recovered in Navi Mumbai's Bhasi area. The body was found wrapped in a sack some distance from his house. Siddiqui worked as a mason in Maharashtra. He had been missing since last Sunday.

Investigators initially suspected that the murder was due to his wife's extramarital affair. The wife of the deceased and her lover have been arrested for the murder. The body of the migrant worker was returned to his house in Baduria on Thursday night. The family members have demanded strict punishment for the culprits.