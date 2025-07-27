Nainital's iconic lake walls crumble under rat onslaught, hill station's future at stake

DEHRADUN: Once hailed as a heavenly abode nestled in the Kumaon region of Uttrakhand, the picturesque hill station of Nainital is now grappling with an escalating crisis: a rampant rodent infestation threatening its very identity.
Swarms of rats are not only wreaking havoc in shops and homes but are relentlessly gnawing at the foundations of the historic Naini Lake's retaining walls, raising alarms about the lake's structural integrity and the town's future.
The unparalleled beauty of Naini Lake, the jewel in Nainital's crown, is now shadowed by this unwelcome plague. Centuries-old walls, vital for the lake's stability and aesthetic appeal, are progressively being hollowed out by a deceptive network of rat burrows. In numerous sections, these critical structures show visible cracks, signaling a potential catastrophe that could undermine the lake's existence.
Areas from the Boat House Club and Pant Park to the Band Stand and Capital Cinema in the Mallital region, all adjacent to the lake, are particularly vulnerable, with their walls in a precarious state.
The primary culprit behind the deteriorating condition of these historic walls is unequivocally identified as the rodent menace. These rats have dug many tunnels, making the strong structure weak and full of holes, like a honeycomb.
Beyond the walls, their below ground network extends to the land surrounding the Band Stand, significantly escalating the risk of land subsidence – a perilous prospect for a region already prone to geological instability. Tackling this rampant rat population has emerged as a formidable challenge for the local administration and concerned departments.
Narendra Singh Chauhan, Secretary of the Nainital Boat Owners' Committee, offered a surprising insight into the root cause of the infestation. "The widespread sale of sweet corn (commonly known as 'bhutta') near Pant Park and along the lakeside has inadvertently become a primary breeding ground for these rodents," he stated.
"The abundant food waste left behind has led to an unprecedented explosion in their numbers." Chauhan further highlighted that the rat population has seen a dramatic surge specifically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting a correlation with reduced human activity and changes in waste management during that period.
Local trader Kamal Pandey echoed the growing concern, expressing alarm over the escalating rodent menace. "Large rats can be openly seen roaming in Mallital's Pant Park and surrounding shops," he recounted with visible frustration. "They are not only causing significant damage to merchandise but also pose a grave health risk due to the diseases they carry."
Pandey pointed out that the Capital Cinema building and the lake's periphery are riddled with extensive rat burrows. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent, he added, that rats are now routinely spotted scurrying across pathways and along the lakefront even in broad daylight.
Addressing the escalating crisis, Rohitash Sharma, Executive Officer of the Nainital Municipal Corporation, confirmed to TNIE that District Magistrate Vandana Singh has taken serious cognizance of the increasing rat population. "Instructions have been issued to address this problem with urgency," Sharma stated.