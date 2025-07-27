Nainital's iconic lake walls crumble under rat onslaught, hill station's future at stake

DEHRADUN: Once hailed as a heavenly abode nestled in the Kumaon region of Uttrakhand, the picturesque hill station of Nainital is now grappling with an escalating crisis: a rampant rodent infestation threatening its very identity.

Swarms of rats are not only wreaking havoc in shops and homes but are relentlessly gnawing at the foundations of the historic Naini Lake's retaining walls, raising alarms about the lake's structural integrity and the town's future.

The unparalleled beauty of Naini Lake, the jewel in Nainital's crown, is now shadowed by this unwelcome plague. Centuries-old walls, vital for the lake's stability and aesthetic appeal, are progressively being hollowed out by a deceptive network of rat burrows. In numerous sections, these critical structures show visible cracks, signaling a potential catastrophe that could undermine the lake's existence.

Areas from the Boat House Club and Pant Park to the Band Stand and Capital Cinema in the Mallital region, all adjacent to the lake, are particularly vulnerable, with their walls in a precarious state.

The primary culprit behind the deteriorating condition of these historic walls is unequivocally identified as the rodent menace. These rats have dug many tunnels, making the strong structure weak and full of holes, like a honeycomb.

Beyond the walls, their below ground network extends to the land surrounding the Band Stand, significantly escalating the risk of land subsidence – a perilous prospect for a region already prone to geological instability. Tackling this rampant rat population has emerged as a formidable challenge for the local administration and concerned departments.