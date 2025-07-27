Over 19 Dengue deaths, 13K cases reported this year in India

NEW DELHI: India has reported 13,052 dengue cases and 19 deaths this year, with Kerala registering the maximum cases and deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu, as per government data.

While Kerala reported 3,871 dengue cases and 16 deaths from April to June this year, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,023 cases and two deaths in the same period.

This year, in the first six months, Union Health Ministry officials said the number of dengue cases has dipped; however, a few States, especially the Southern states, are witnessing a spike.

Officials also said that top bureaucrats of the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry and Housing and Urban Affairs jointly reviewed the dengue situation and preparedness in major municipal corporations from nine States, which are seeing a surge, in an Inter-ministerial meeting on July 2.