PM Modi hails astronaut Shukla’s return, praises India’s space, innovation surge

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s recent return from space, calling it a moment of national pride that has ignited new enthusiasm for science among young Indians.

In the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said Shukla’s safe landing sparked “a wave of happiness” across the country, especially among children now inspired to dream of careers in space science. “Little children now say, we too will go to space, we too will land on the moon,” he said.

Citing the growing momentum in India’s space sector, the Prime Minister noted that the number of space-related start-ups in the country has surged from fewer than 50 to over 200 in just five years.

Modi also highlighted the impact of India’s recent space missions, particularly Chandrayaan-3, in fuelling scientific curiosity. He mentioned the INSPIRE-MANAK initiative, which promotes grassroots innovation among schoolchildren, reporting that participation has doubled post-Chandrayaan.