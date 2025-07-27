PM Modi highlights Gumla youth's remarkable shift from extremism to fish farming in 'Mann Ki Baat'
RANCHI: In the 124th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the inspiring transformation of a youth from Jharkhand’s Maoist-affected Gumla district, who left behind a life of extremism to embrace fish farming and inspire hundreds to do the same.
The Prime Minister’s remarks referred to Om Prakash Sahu, whose journey from a “red rebel” to a “blue warrior” was earlier reported by The Morning Standard in its July 6 edition. The PM praised Sahu for rejecting violence and becoming a catalyst for social change and employment in his village.
“Sometimes the brightest light emerges from where there is the most darkness. The best example of this is Gumla district of Jharkhand, where there was a time when this area was known for Maoist violence. The villages of Basia block were becoming deserted… people were living in the shadow of fear, there was no possibility of employment, lands were lying vacant and the youth were migrating... But then, quietly and with a lot of patience, a change began," said PM Modi.
"A youth named Om Prakash Sahu ji left the path of violence and started fish farming. Then he inspired many friends like him to do the same… his efforts had an impact… those who earlier held guns are now holding fishing nets,” added PM Modi.
He noted that Sahu’s beginning was not easy. “There were protests and life threats, but he did not lose courage. When Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) was introduced, he got new strength, received training from the government, and within no time, the blue revolution started in Gumla,” the Prime Minister added.
According to PM Modi, more than 150 families in the Basia block of Gumla are now engaged in fish farming, many of whom were allegedly once associated with Maoist organisations. “Now, they are living a dignified life in their own village, creating employment for others,” he said.
The Department of Fisheries, Government of India, also posted on X, citing PM Modi’s address: “When the last person in society gets an opportunity, he becomes the biggest carrier of change.” It added that, “These 'Blue Warriors' of Gumla have now become strong pillars of self-reliant India. This is not just a story of development, but a story of hope, courage and building a new India.”
A visibly elated Om Prakash Sahu said that being mentioned in the Prime Minister’s address was not only inspiring for him but also for his friends and family.
Recalling his journey, Sahu said, “There was danger at every step when I left the organisation. Several attempts were made to kill me, but I survived each of them and fought on, with a group of 18–20 people. Even about 8–10 of my supporters were killed by the Maoists. I did not lose hope and moved on with my stone crusher business.”
Sahu explained that the government banned stone crushing in 2017, leaving him unemployed. During this period, his friend Jyoti Lakra, already a fish farmer, allegedly encouraged him to take up fish farming.
“Now, more than 150 ex-Maoists are directly or indirectly engaged with me in fish farming,” said Sahu. Locals affirmed that he risked his life to bring peace to the region and played a crucial role in driving out Maoists.
“The training given by the fisheries department proved to be a turning point in my life,” he added. In 2024, Sahu received assistance under PMMSY for six ponds with advanced Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) technology, which marked a new chapter in his life.