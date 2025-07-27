PM Modi highlights Gumla youth's remarkable shift from extremism to fish farming in 'Mann Ki Baat'

RANCHI: In the 124th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the inspiring transformation of a youth from Jharkhand’s Maoist-affected Gumla district, who left behind a life of extremism to embrace fish farming and inspire hundreds to do the same.

The Prime Minister’s remarks referred to Om Prakash Sahu, whose journey from a “red rebel” to a “blue warrior” was earlier reported by The Morning Standard in its July 6 edition. The PM praised Sahu for rejecting violence and becoming a catalyst for social change and employment in his village.

“Sometimes the brightest light emerges from where there is the most darkness. The best example of this is Gumla district of Jharkhand, where there was a time when this area was known for Maoist violence. The villages of Basia block were becoming deserted… people were living in the shadow of fear, there was no possibility of employment, lands were lying vacant and the youth were migrating... But then, quietly and with a lot of patience, a change began," said PM Modi.

"A youth named Om Prakash Sahu ji left the path of violence and started fish farming. Then he inspired many friends like him to do the same… his efforts had an impact… those who earlier held guns are now holding fishing nets,” added PM Modi.

He noted that Sahu’s beginning was not easy. “There were protests and life threats, but he did not lose courage. When Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) was introduced, he got new strength, received training from the government, and within no time, the blue revolution started in Gumla,” the Prime Minister added.

According to PM Modi, more than 150 families in the Basia block of Gumla are now engaged in fish farming, many of whom were allegedly once associated with Maoist organisations. “Now, they are living a dignified life in their own village, creating employment for others,” he said.