Punjab’s jails to get AI surveillance, 5G jammers in Rs 252 crore overhaul

CHANDIGARH: In a major push to modernise its prison infrastructure and security measures, the Punjab government is rolling out advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based surveillance systems, full-body scanners, and 5G jammers across all 14 jails in the state.

The initiative aims to curb drug smuggling, mobile phone use, and in-prison violence, while also addressing overcrowding.

The state has sanctioned Rs 252 crore for comprehensive jail upgrades. Of this, Rs 126 crore is for installing security equipment and Rs 126 crore for constructing new barracks to accommodate over 5,000 additional inmates.

According to senior government officials, AI-enabled CCTV systems will be installed in 11 jails this year as part of a state-wide rollout. “This will help in detection and generating alerts on identification of throws from over the walls, crowd detection, entry into prohibited zones, entry or exit of foreign objects,” an official said.

The Prison Inmate Calling System has also been expanded, with 800 calling machines installed to ensure inmates can legally communicate with their families without resorting to unauthorised means.