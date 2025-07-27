Retirement of MiG fighter jets, concerns grow over delayed Tejas induction, shrinking combat strength

NEW DELHI: While preparations are underway to bid adieu to the last squadron of MiG aircraft on 19 September at Chandigarh this year, anxieties persist regarding the falling number of combat squadrons and, more significantly, the slow pace of production of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) intended to replace these longest-serving fighter jets.

The jets of the Number 23 Squadron, MiG-21, will be flying for the last time. Inducted into the IAF in 1963, the MiG-21 was initially acquired for the role of a high-altitude interceptor. It was later retasked for ground attack. The USSR had designed it to counter aircraft such as the American U-2 spy plane.

The first induction of the Russian-origin single-engine MiG-21 fighters took place in 1963, with different versions joining the IAF subsequently. As of now, the IAF continues to operate one squadron of the MiG-21 Bison at Suratgarh. A squadron in the IAF comprises 16–18 aircraft.

However, an element of anxiety persists within the combat fraternity of the Air Force: following the retirement of the 23 Squadron, the IAF’s combat squadron strength will fall to its lowest ever—29 squadrons—against the sanctioned strength of 42.

“It is a logical move as there is a shift in aerial combat—from close combat to acquisition and attack with missiles, which initially ranged a few kilometres but now exceed 100 kms,” said a fighter pilot, adding, “The war now includes electronic warfare and has progressed to an informatised format.”

The move was long due and aligns with existing plans, as the aircraft has long lived its age. “The Pakistan Air Force, which inducted the F-104 long back, no longer operates that aircraft,” said a source.

The concern, however, is not the retirement of the MiGs itself; it is the absence of a clear and timely replacement.

“The delays in induction of indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft Tejas,” said the source.

Overall, the Indian Air Force operated 24 fighter squadrons and four training units of MiG-21s. The IAF flew over 850 MiG-21s over six decades—a scale unmatched by most air forces. The aircraft, often nicknamed the “Flying Coffin”, saw approximately 300 losses in accidents.

Interestingly, the birth of Tejas is closely linked with the MiG’s phase-out. It is due to delays in the LCA project that the IAF took time in retiring the MiG-21s and replacing them with the indigenously developed Tejas, the source explained.

The LCA was conceived in the late 1980s to replace the MiG-21s. After decades of delays due to production issues, the IAF now possesses 40 of the initial lot of Tejas aircraft. Last year, the IAF signed a ₹48,000-crore deal for 83 Tejas Mk1A fighters.

As The New Indian Express reported earlier, the IAF is keen to induct close to 100 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighters. Once this order is fulfilled over the stipulated 15 years, the IAF will have 40 LCA, over 180 LCA Mk-1A, and at least 120 LCA Mk-2 aircraft.

The first Tejas aircraft flew in 2001—17 years after the programme was initiated. The actual induction started 15 years later, in 2016. The first indigenous LCA was inducted in July 2016. The first IAF squadron to receive the Tejas was No. 45 Squadron, the ‘Flying Daggers’, which was earlier a MiG-21 Bis squadron.

Tejas Mk1A is the newer and improved version of India’s single-engine, 4.5-generation delta wing multirole combat aircraft, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency.

The delays in Tejas deliveries have caused anxiety, culminating in a “no confidence” remark from the IAF Chief in February. The delay in the delivery of Tejas fighter aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) led to the comment by Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

While inspecting an aircraft at Aero India 2025, Singh was heard telling HAL officials, “I can only tell you what our requirements and our worries are... At the moment, I am just not confident of HAL, which is a very wrong thing to happen.” The video was captured and posted by the defence news channel NationalDefence.

However, HAL officials have expressed confidence in delivering 12 Tejas fighters in this financial year.

The Air Chief highlighted that the force has yet to receive all 40 Tejas Mk1 jets ordered in 2010. The Indian Air Force currently operates only 36 Tejas Mk1 jets, with four deliveries still pending.

Since the 1960s, MiGs have touched the lives of every IAF pilot, directly or indirectly. As September approaches, the feeling of melancholy among them is only natural.