Six dead, several injured in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple

HARIDWAR: At least six people were killed and 35 others injured after a stampede broke out on the staircase leading to the Mansa Devi temple here on Sunday. The incident took place around 9.30 am.

The stampede was reportedly triggered by a rumour that a high-voltage power line had snapped and fallen on the temple path, sparking panic among the large crowd of devotees. A large crowd of pilgrims had assembled for darshan, but panic over the current hazard rumor quickly led to an uncontrollable situation.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the deaths of six individuals. Following the incident, police and administration teams launched a relief and rescue operation, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Videos from the hospital showed worried family members gathering outside waiting for news.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said the administration is closely monitoring the situation, issuing necessary directives to officers. SSP Dobhal also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured. "A total of 35 people were injured in the stampede. Some critically injured individuals are being sent to higher medical centers for advanced treatment," he told TNIE.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was saddened by the incident and asserted that the situation was being monitored. "Very sad news has been received about a stampede on the way to Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations," Dhami wrote in a post on Facebook.

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and the situation is being constantly monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Pandit Mohit Kumar Sharma, a local resident, vocied his concerns, saying, "It is the moral responsibility of the administration to manage security and darshan arrangements at this world-renowned site."

Perched atop the Shivalik Hills at a height of over 500 feet, the Mansa Devi temple is dedicated to Goddess Mansa Devi. It is one of the five sacred sites or Panch Tirthas of Haridwar.

According to information received by TNIE, despite the conclusion of the Kanwar Mela and the holy water offering on July 23, lakhs of Kanwariyas and other visitors have continued to throng Haridwar. The weekend further added to the heavy rush in the holy city.

The path where the stampede occurred is notoriously narrow. While it is typically closed during major festivals, devotees were reportedly being allowed through on Sunday despite extreme congestion. As a precaution, the route leading to the temple has now been temporarily closed.