Speeding BMW hits scooter in Noida, kills 5-year-old girl, injures two

MUMBAI: A five-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured after a speedy BMW car rammed into a scooter in Sector 20, police said on Sunday.

The condition of the two injured is critical, officials added.

The incident happened late on Saturday night, just as the girl exited the Child PGI in Sector 30.

She was visiting the facility for treatment with her father and uncle.

The girl was identified as Ayaat, and the two injured as Gul Mohammad and Raja.

Police have arrested two people, the driver and the passenger, in connection with the incident, booking them at Sector 20 Police Station under charges of rash driving and death by negligence.

The two were identified as Yash Sharma, 22, a resident of Sector 37 in Noida, and Abhishek Rawat, 22, a resident of Sector 70.

The BMW car bearing a Haryana registration number was impounded.

Assistant Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Singh said, "It has emerged in the investigation that the accused were returning from a birthday party. They are being medically examined to see whether they were drunk at the time of the incident."

The officer said the car was found to be registered in the name of one Gagan.

Yash Sharma, who deals in used cars, had borrowed it from Gagan a week ago.