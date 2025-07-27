Two bush frog species discovered in Meghalaya, named after Khasi culture

Guwahati: bridge both the sentences - Two new species of bush frogs have been discovered in the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya.

The discovered species were named ‘Raorchestes jakoid’ and ‘Raorchestes jadoh’ as a tribute to the Khasi way of life. The term ‘jakoid’ means ‘frog’ in the Khasi language, while ‘jadoh’ is a traditional rice and meat dish widely loved in Khasi households.

The naming was a way of celebrating Khasi culture and drawing attention to the close links between indigenous communities and biodiversity.

Raorchestes jakoid was discovered in Lawbah, while Raorchestes jadoh was found in Langtor. These frogs were located in bushes and trees near human settlements, indicating a degree of ecological adaptability, although their habitats remain vulnerable to rapid landscape changes.

A study on the discovery was published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa. Lead author Holiness Warjri, a native of Langtor village, shared an emotional connection with the discovery.

“Discovering a new species in my own village of Langtor is both humbling and inspiring. Naming it ‘jadoh’—a dish that brings our Khasi families together - was my way of honouring the deep bond between our culture, land, and nature. I hope this frog becomes a symbol of pride and conservation for our people,” Warjri said.