10-month-old infant orphaned during Himachal flash floods declared 'child of state'

CHANDIGARH: 10-month-old infant Neetika who lost her parents in flash floods in Himachal's Mandi district has been declared a "child of the state" under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana of the Himachal Pradesh Government. Authorities have pledged to support her education and upbringing.
Neetika's mother Radha Devi (24) and grandmother Purnu Devi (59) are still missing while her father Ramesh (31) was found dead after a cloudburst struck Talwara village in Chachyot Tehsilof Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. The infant was found alone in the house by their neighbor Prem Singh, who informed her relative Balwant, a personal security officer for former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.
The infant is currently living with her aunt Kirna Devi, the younger sister of her deceased father, in Shikauri village, about 20 km away from Talwara village. Following 'Shudi' rituals on the 13th day of the family’s death, relatives decided that the child will be raised by her aunt.
On that fateful night, Ramesh had stepped out of the house to divert the flow of water entering the house, while his wife and mother followed to help but they did not return.
Many people had come forward to help the infant and thus two bank accounts were opened in her name in the Himachal Co-operative Bank and Punjab National Bank. Sources said that the money deposited in these accounts will be reserved for her education and she can access it when she turns 18 year old. Additionally, the child has also been offered admission in Sainik School after Class VI.
Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government has taken full responsibility of the infant’s education and future as part of a long-term plan.
"Whatever this girl wants to become in the future, a doctor, an engineer or an officer, the government will bear all expenses," he said.
Sources said that benefits are given to the orphans (children of the state) under the Sukh-Ashray scheme launched by the state government in 2023. The scheme provides food, shelter, clothing, higher education and skill development to unmarried orphans between 18 and 27 years of age who are unhoused and are unemployed.
The children get clothing and festival allowance, inter or intra-state annual exposure visits, stipend to meet personal expenses while pursuing higher education, vocational training or skill development, funds for startup and grants for building a house.
A senior official said that following the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu the children who lost either their parents during the natural disaster are being ensured the benefits of the welfare schemes.
"Thus under Sukh-Aashray Yojana, Neetika will get Rs 4,000 per month from the government and already Rs 8000 has been sanctioned for July and August and credited to her savings bank account. This financial support from the government will continue until she turns 27 years old," he added.
He further said that five children from two families in Sanarli panchayat of Karsog have been enrolled under this scheme. "Three children (Kritika Verma (14) and Anshika (10) both daughters and eight-month-old son Raghav Thakur) of Lalit Kumar of Bhutti village under this panchayat who died will get Rs 1000 each per month for their education.
Meanwhile, two children of Jeet Ram of Surmu village, Paramjeet (15) and Ranjit (12), will also get this financial support will continue until they turn 18 years old and will be deposited in a joint bank account with their mother, he added.