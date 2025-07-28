10-month-old infant orphaned during Himachal flash floods declared 'child of state'

CHANDIGARH: 10-month-old infant Neetika who lost her parents in flash floods in Himachal's Mandi district has been declared a "child of the state" under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana of the Himachal Pradesh Government. Authorities have pledged to support her education and upbringing.

Neetika's mother Radha Devi (24) and grandmother Purnu Devi (59) are still missing while her father Ramesh (31) was found dead after a cloudburst struck Talwara village in Chachyot Tehsilof Mandi district on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. The infant was found alone in the house by their neighbor Prem Singh, who informed her relative Balwant, a personal security officer for former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

The infant is currently living with her aunt Kirna Devi, the younger sister of her deceased father, in Shikauri village, about 20 km away from Talwara village. Following 'Shudi' rituals on the 13th day of the family’s death, relatives decided that the child will be raised by her aunt.

On that fateful night, Ramesh had stepped out of the house to divert the flow of water entering the house, while his wife and mother followed to help but they did not return.