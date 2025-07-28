Awami Ittehad Party says its jailed J&K MP Er Rashid will attend parliament tomorrow

SRINAGAR: Jailed MP from Jammu and Kashmir and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Er Rashid would attend the parliament session tomorrow to participate in the debate on “Operation Sindoor”. His party has decided to bear one-day travel expenses of the jailed MP to attend the parliament.

Er Rashid, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in 2019 and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, has been allowed by a special NIA court to attend the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament in custody for 12 days from July 24 to August 4. The court said he is subject to bearing the travel cost, returning to jail in the evening, and not having access to cell phones to speak to the press.

Er Rashid, who won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat last year by defeating two political heavy weights --- Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Sajjad Gani Lone of Peoples Conference --- has been asked by the court to pay Rs 1.45 lakh per day in travel expenses.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said Baramulla parliamentary constituency in north Kashmir, represented by Er Rashid, includes several areas along the Line of Control (LoC) that were most directly impacted by “Operation Sindoor” and he (Er Rashid) would participate in the debate on “Operation Sindoor”.

“The pain, suffering and ground realities of these people must be represented in Parliament. They need a voice and Er Rashid is that voice,” Inam said.