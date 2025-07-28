CBI submits report on 'cash-for-query scam' against Mahua Moitra to Lokpal

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted its report to the Lokpal in connection with the alleged cash-for-query scam case involving Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, officials said Monday.

The agency had registered an FIR on March 21 last year against Moitra and Hiranandani under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on a reference from the Lokpal.

It was alleged that Moitra indulged in corrupt practices, including but not limited to accepting bribes and other undue advantages from Hiranandani, for "compromising her parliamentary privileges and causing national security threats by sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials."

The agency has submitted its findings in the case to the Lokpal, which will decide the further course of action in the case, officials said.