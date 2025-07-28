Centre hiding data on unfilled posts meant for SC/STs, OBCs: RTI activist

BENGALURU: Director of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and RTI activist Venkatesh Nayak, has claimed that the the Union government is deliberately attempting to conceal critical data on unfilled reserved posts for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Against the backdrop of a national debate on caste-based equity, Nayak points to systemic failures in transparency and inclusivity within the country's bureaucracy.
Nayak posed RTI queries based on a December 2024 Parliamentary committee report on the welfare of SC/STs, which criticised the government for persistent backlog in vacancies and the near-total absence of SC/ST representation in decision-making roles across public sector undertakings (PSUs), ministries and banks. The report rejected claims of a "lack of suitable candidates" as baseless, attributing the issue to systemic exclusion and urging immediate corrective measures.
Seeking data on backlog vacancies and the appointment of liaison officers to enforce reservation policies, Nayak had filed RTI requests with various departments. But central public information officers (CPIOs) gave him irrelevant recruitment statistics from earlier years and failed to address his specific queries, he said. "This is either a deliberate attempt to obscure politically sensitive data or evidence of a dysfunctional tracking system," Nayak said.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) claimed that it does not maintain compiled data on backlog vacancies, citing RTI Act provisions that collating such information would "disproportionately divert resources". Nayak described this as "bureaucratic gaslighting," accusing the DoPT of evading its responsibility. He noted that this contradicts DoPT's reported creation of an online mechanism to track backlog vacancies, which should enable easy, suo motu disclosure of department-wise data.
The Parliamentary committee had mandated the appointment of deputy secretary-level liaison officers, preferably from underrepresented communities, and in-house panels to address the backlog. Yet, queries about the number and community status of these officers remain unanswered, fuelling suspicions of non-compliance, he said.
The committee's findings underscored that while the government often highlights recruitment numbers for SC/STs and OBCs, these appointments are predominantly at lower bureaucratic levels, leaving decision-making roles largely unrepresentative, Nayak added.
The DoPT's noncompliance with its own first appellate authority's orders and its silence on appointing SC/ST liaison officers further erodes trust in its commitment to social justice, he said.
Nayak now prepares to escalate the matter to the Central Information Commission.
Congress leader BK Hariprasad said, "This is gross injustice to OBCs, SCs and STs year on year and these positions which have been vacant for years need to be filled up immediately without any further excuse."
RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said, "The problem is in the thought process of the Union government which needs to be corrected first.''