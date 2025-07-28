Eviction drive at Uriamghat is a 'well-planned' move to grab ancestral lands of Nagas: NSCN

GUWAHATI: A Naga rebel group, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, stated that the Assam government’s proposed eviction drive at Uriamghat in Golaghat district bordering Nagaland is a 'well-planned' move to grab the ancestral lands of the Nagas.

The Niki Sumi group said the areas were “fictitiously” dubbed as the Disturbed Area Belt (DAB), citing colonial demarcations by the British who had also transferred the Naga ancestral areas for administrative convenience without consulting the Nagas.

The outfit alleged that successive Assam governments had encouraged the policy of settling “illegal Bangladeshi immigrants” in the DAB with the alleged intention to grab the lands of the Nagas.

“In the name of evicting the encroachments by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Assam government has double-crossed the Nagaland government by violating the terms and is occupying Naga ancestral areas by permanently stationing Assam police in the DAB,” the outfit also alleged in a statement.

Assam and Nagaland have been locked in a bitter border dispute for decades. The problem could not be resolved despite a series of talks at the government level over the years.