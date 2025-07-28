Gujarat govt U-turns on retired teachers' hiring after youth backlash, TAT-TET aspirants fume

AHMEDABAD: Facing backlash, the Gujarat government has rolled back its decision to recruit retired teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools as a stopgap measure. The move came after strong opposition from TET (Teacher Eligibility Test )-TAT (Teacher Aptitude Test) passed candidates, who slammed the policy despite vacancies persisting even after regular teacher appointments and knowledge assistant hiring.
The government had initially proposed engaging retired educators to bridge the staff gap, but mounting protests forced a swift U-turn within just two days.
On July 25, 2025, the Education Department had issued a circular allowing the appointment of retired teachers under an 11-month contract, bypassing thousands of TET-TAT qualified youth waiting for permanent jobs. The decision was to recruit retired teachers on contract for vacant teaching assistant posts in state-run and granted secondary and higher secondary schools.
The move was justified as a stopgap arrangement to prevent disruption in academic activities, with specific rules laid out to formalize the process.
However, the decision triggered an immediate backlash from unemployed teaching aspirants, who accused the government of sidelining deserving candidates. The protest forced a rapid reversal, with the government cancelling the circular "with original effect," effectively withdrawing the policy within 48 hours.
"The instructions to assign work to retired teachers as an interim arrangement for posts that remained vacant after the regular recruitment of teachers and appointment of knowledge assistants in government and granted secondary and higher secondary schools are hereby cancelled with original effect, the circular read.
Congress spokesperson Dr. Hiren Banker slammed the government, alleging, “More than 50,000 TET-TAT passed youth are waiting for jobs, and over 30,000 posts are lying vacant, yet the government chose to hand temporary contracts to retired teachers. This is a dirty game being played proof that the government has no intention of employing the youth.”
AAP leader and student activist Yuvraj Sinh said, "Thousands of young teachers remain unemployed despite clearing TET and TAT exams, yet the Gujarat government chose to recruit retired teachers over them. We strongly urge the Chief Minister and Education Minister to take strict action against officials responsible for such misguided decisions.
Anger is also brewing over the deteriorating state of education. Critics point out that over 4,000 posts of teachers and principals remain vacant, while a 2013 government notification proposing a separate education recruitment commission on the lines of other state boards still lies unimplemented after 12 years.
The incident has reignited calls for long-pending recruitment reforms, with aspirants and education advocates demanding transparency, accountability, and job opportunities for qualified youth instead of short-term stopgaps.