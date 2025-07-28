Gujarat govt U-turns on retired teachers' hiring after youth backlash, TAT-TET aspirants fume

AHMEDABAD: Facing backlash, the Gujarat government has rolled back its decision to recruit retired teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools as a stopgap measure. The move came after strong opposition from TET (Teacher Eligibility Test )-TAT (Teacher Aptitude Test) passed candidates, who slammed the policy despite vacancies persisting even after regular teacher appointments and knowledge assistant hiring.

The government had initially proposed engaging retired educators to bridge the staff gap, but mounting protests forced a swift U-turn within just two days.

On July 25, 2025, the Education Department had issued a circular allowing the appointment of retired teachers under an 11-month contract, bypassing thousands of TET-TAT qualified youth waiting for permanent jobs. The decision was to recruit retired teachers on contract for vacant teaching assistant posts in state-run and granted secondary and higher secondary schools.