Indian Army tests AI, surveillance tech in high-altitude ‘Divya Drishti’ exercise in Sikkim

GUWAHATI: Charting the path for future warfare, the Indian Army conducted a high-altitude technology demonstration exercise named ‘Divya Drishti’ in east Sikkim in July 2025, testing cutting-edge systems for battlefield awareness, surveillance, and rapid decision-making.

“On the modern battlefield, the ability to see more, understand quickly, and act fast decides success,” said a statement from the Ministry of Defence, underlining the objectives of the exercise.

Troops from the Trishakti Corps deployed a combination of ground-based platforms, UAVs, and drones in realistic operational scenarios to evaluate next-generation capabilities. A major highlight was the integration of Artificial Intelligence-enabled sensors with secure communication networks, ensuring real-time data sharing between frontline units and command centres. This enhanced sensor-to-shooter connectivity enabling faster and more effective responses.

Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, reviewed the exercise and its outcomes on behalf of Army Headquarters.

“Exercise Divya Drishti has been a great success,” said Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps. “We tested future-ready technologies under realistic conditions. The insights gained will shape the Indian Army’s future doctrines and tactics, strengthening our ability to operate across all terrains and against any adversary.”

The exercise reflects the Army’s commitment to technological transformation and self-reliance, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the Army’s Decade of Transformation roadmap, the statement added.