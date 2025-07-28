Jaishankar denies Trump’s involvement in India-Pak ceasefire, says no call or contact with Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday sought to end speculation over any involvement of US President Donald Trump in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing Parliament during the ongoing 16-hour debate on the Pahalgam attack and Op Sindoor, Jaishankar said, “There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 and June 17.”

The Pahalgam terror attack occurred on April 22, and the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced on June 17 — nearly 100 hours after India launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, prompting Islamabad to retaliate with missile strikes targeting military and civilian centres.

Jaishankar added that during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in May, the U.S. had warned India of an imminent Pakistani strike.

He said U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9, 2025, cautioning him about a “massive Pakistani attack” expected within hours. “PM Modi responded that if such an attack happened, it would be met with an appropriate response. Our Armed Forces foiled that attack,” Jaishankar said.

The next day, on May 10, India received calls from various countries indicating that Pakistan was ready to cease hostilities. “Our position was clear — if Pakistan was serious, the request had to come through the DGMO channel. That is exactly how it came,” he said.

Jaishankar also clarified that there was “no linkage with trade” in any conversations with the U.S. during this period. “Secondly, there was no call between PM Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump from April 22, when he called to express sympathy after the Pahalgam attack, till June 17, when he again spoke to PM Modi in Canada.”

At this point, Home Minister Amit Shah intervened, asking the Opposition why they placed more faith in a foreign leader’s claims than in India’s own External Affairs Minister.