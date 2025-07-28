Man arrested for making life threats to Union MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth over calls and a text message

RANCHI: The person who threatened to kill Union Minister of State for Defence and BJP MP Sanjay Seth has been arrested. The accused, identified as Nityanand Pal, has been arrested from Hirapur in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.
The Jharkhand Police Headquarters has also confirmed his arrest. He was arrested on July 27 by a team formed based on the instructions of DIG cum Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha.
According to police sources, Pal was arrested based on evidence found with the help of the technical team of Jharkhand police. After the arrest, Pal is being taken to Ranchi.
The accused had threatened to kill the Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, over the phone, supposedly in a drunken state. The caller, in his threat call, had told Sanjay Seth that he had killed many people, and now it is his turn.
The Union Minister of State for Defence received the calls when he was in Kashmir on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He was called five times on his phone, threatening that he would be killed.
After calling Seth over his mobile phone, the accused also sent a message, which read, "You will be shot."
Seth informed the police at Ranchi and Delhi immediately after receiving the call. As soon as the information was received, Ranchi Police initiated action and a team was formed under the leadership of DIG cum SSP Chandan Sinha.
The team took swift action and arrested the accused who had threatened Seth that he would be killed. Senior officials in the Ranchi Police also asserted that the accused has been arrested.
"Why did he threaten the Minister of State for Defence on the phone. What was his intention? It will be known only after the interrogation," he said.