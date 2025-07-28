Man arrested for making life threats to Union MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth over calls and a text message

RANCHI: The person who threatened to kill Union Minister of State for Defence and BJP MP Sanjay Seth has been arrested. The accused, identified as Nityanand Pal, has been arrested from Hirapur in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Police Headquarters has also confirmed his arrest. He was arrested on July 27 by a team formed based on the instructions of DIG cum Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha.

According to police sources, Pal was arrested based on evidence found with the help of the technical team of Jharkhand police. After the arrest, Pal is being taken to Ranchi.

The accused had threatened to kill the Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, over the phone, supposedly in a drunken state. The caller, in his threat call, had told Sanjay Seth that he had killed many people, and now it is his turn.