MV Act changes on the anvil to make guidelines mandatory for states

NEW DELHI: The Centre is working on a proposal to amend the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act to ensure that key guidelines issued by the Union Government become binding on states, government sources said.

The move aims to address the current legal ambiguity arising from the concurrent nature of legislation on motor vehicles, where both the Centre and states have law-making powers. Officials say delays or inaction by some states on critical reforms create a legal vacuum, hampering the uniform implementation of road safety and transport policies.

“If states don’t act on certain matters, important reforms are left out. The idea is to avoid a situation where nothing moves forward due to jurisdictional gaps,” a source said, adding that discussions are underway and the final proposal is likely to be taken up soon.

The proposed changes would make select Central guidelines mandatory, particularly those related to road safety, vehicle regulation, and transport policy.