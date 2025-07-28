Pahalgam attack mastermind, two others killed in encounter with security forces near Srinagar

The mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack was among three Pakistani terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar under Operation Mahadev, sources said.
Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Suleiman Shah, also known as Musa Fauji, was identified as the key conspirator and executor of the attack, which left 26 civilians – mostly tourists – dead.
Suleiman, who previously served in the Pakistan Army, had a bounty of Rs 20 lakh placed on him by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Security sources confirmed that he was killed in a gunfight near Srinagar on Monday morning, reported NDTV. Operation Mahadev also resulted in the elimination of two other terrorists – Abu Hamza and Yasir.
"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army had earlier posted on X.
In the joint operation carried out by personnel from the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 grenades, one M4 carbine, and two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the terrorist hideout.
Musa was also linked to the killing of seven workers involved in the construction of the Z-Morh tunnel along the Srinagar-Sonmarg highway last year.
The encounter took place in the Dachigam area of Srinagar, near Mount Mahadev, following intelligence inputs about the presence of three foreign terrorists in the region, according to a report by India Today.
The operation was reportedly named after its location, which lies between the Zabarwan and Mahadev ridges.
How the operation unfolded
According to an India Today report, the Army intercepted a suspicious communication earlier this month, resulting in a 14-day surveillance operation targeting a joint group of Lashkar and Jaish terrorists.
This information was corroborated by local nomads, who also provided inputs about the terrorists.
Following this, multiple Army teams were deployed to the area. On Monday around 11:30 am, one such team, comprising 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 PARA, spotted three terrorists and neutralised them using superior tactical manoeuvres and the element of surprise.
Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security forces were carrying out searches of the area.
Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operations intensified, which led to the elimination of the three terrorists.
The development comes on a day when Parliament is witnessing a heated debate between the Centre and the Opposition over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
Further details are awaited.