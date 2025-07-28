Pahalgam attack mastermind, two others killed in encounter with security forces near Srinagar

The mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack was among three Pakistani terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar under Operation Mahadev, sources said.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Suleiman Shah, also known as Musa Fauji, was identified as the key conspirator and executor of the attack, which left 26 civilians – mostly tourists – dead.

Suleiman, who previously served in the Pakistan Army, had a bounty of Rs 20 lakh placed on him by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Security sources confirmed that he was killed in a gunfight near Srinagar on Monday morning, reported NDTV. Operation Mahadev also resulted in the elimination of two other terrorists – Abu Hamza and Yasir.

"Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army had earlier posted on X.