PM Modi lauds speeches of Rajnath, Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on success of Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the speeches of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha for articulating the success of Operation Sindoor and India's global outreach respectively.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An excellent speech by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji, giving an insightful perspective on the success of India's security apparatus and the courage of our armed forces in Operation Sindoor."

Praising Jaishankar's speech, he said, "The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India's perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor."