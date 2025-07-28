Shux space return spurs curiosity in science: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s recent return from space, calling it a moment of national pride that has ignited new enthusiasm for science among young Indians.
In the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said Shukla’s safe landing sparked “a wave of happiness” across the country, especially among children now inspired to dream of careers in space science. “Little children now say—we too will go to space, we too will land on the moon,” he said.
Citing the growing momentum in India’s space sector, the PM noted that the number of space-related start-ups in the country has surged from fewer than 50 to over 200 in just five years.
Modi also highlighted the impact of India’s recent space missions, particularly Chandrayaan-3, in fuelling scientific curiosity. He mentioned the INSPIRE-MANAK initiative, which promotes grassroots innovation among schoolchildren, reporting that participation has doubled post-Chandrayaan.
Turning to India’s achievements in science, he lauded Indian students for their performance at international Olympiads in chemistry and mathematics.
Modi also spotlighted the UNESCO recognition of 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites. He urged citizens to visit historic forts like Shivneri, Pratapgarh, and Salher to connect with India’s legacy of courage and sacrifice. He also paid tribute to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose and reflected on August’s significance as a month of revolution, marked by the anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak’s death, the Quit India Movement, and National Handloom Day.
The PM shared success stories from across the country, such as Maharashtra’s Kavita Dhawale and tribal women in Odisha benefiting from handloom sector support. In Tamil Nadu, Mani Maran has revived palm leaf manuscript reading, preserving ancient Indian knowledge systems. Meanwhile, in Odisha’s Kandhamal, folk music is being used to raise awareness about forest fires.
Modi also praised Assam’s Kaziranga National Park for using tech-enabled bird census methods to map biodiversity, and Gumla district in Jharkhand for adopting fish farming under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.
Celebrating India’s success at the World Police and Fire Games—with nearly 600 medals—Modi said the 2029 edition would be hosted in India. He also discussed the ‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025’, which aims to empower rural athletes and boost sports start-ups.
