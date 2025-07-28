Six dead, three missing as pick-up truck with pilgrims falls into canal in Ludhiana

CHANDIGARH: At least six people, including two children, died and three others went missing after a pick-up truck carrying 25 pilgrims returning from the Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh plunged into the Sirhind canal late Sunday night. The accident occurred near Jagera Bridge on the Malerkotla road, close to Dehlon in Ludhiana district.

According to sources, the devotees, all residents of Manakwal village, were on their way home after offering prayers at the hill shrine when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the bridge into the canal.

Local residents rushed to the spot to help before rescue teams arrived. A total of 22 people were pulled out of the canal, of whom 16 are said to be safe. Those injured were taken to hospitals in Dehlon, Payal, Ludhiana, Ahmedgarh Mandi, and Khanna. Efforts are on to trace the three missing persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana Himanshu Jain confirmed the death toll and said those missing include one man, one woman, and a child. “Rescue teams are working to recover the remaining victims, who are feared to be stuck in the mud,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Dr Jyoti Yadav, said police received a call about the accident around 9. 45 pm. “A rescue operation was immediately launched. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals,” she said.

Local MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura and senior civil and police officials also visited the site and supervised the rescue efforts.