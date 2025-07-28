Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu& Kashmir

SRINAGAR: At least three militants were killed in a fierce gun battle with security forces in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest area in Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Monday.

A security official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint search and cordon operation in the forested area of Harwan early on Monday morning.

“As the search operation was underway, the security personnel came under fire from militants hiding in the area. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” the official said.

The Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps (Chinar Corps) confirmed the killing of three militants in the firefight, in a post on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter).