7,418 SC, ST women allegedly raped, 558 murdered in MP between 2022–2024

BHOPAL: A total of 7,418 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) women were allegedly raped, 558 murdered, and 338 gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh between 2022 and 2024, according to information shared by the state government in the Vidhan Sabha.

The data, presented in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Arif Masood, indicates that on average, at least seven SC/ST women were allegedly raped every day in the state over the past three years.

Importantly, around 38% of the central Indian state’s population belongs to these two marginalised sections, with SCs comprising approximately 16% and STs 22% of the total population.

As many as 558 SC/ST women were allegedly murdered in Madhya Pradesh between 2022 and 2024. Of these, 411 were tribal women and 147 were from scheduled castes.

The same period also saw 338 cases of gang rape against women from the two communities, 186 victims were from ST groups, while 152 were from SC communities.