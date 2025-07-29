Afghan man seriously injured in attack by three men in Nagpur

NAGPUR: A man from Afghanistan, who used to sell blankets on streets in Nagpur city, was seriously injured after being attacked by three persons, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Yadav Nagar under Yashodhara Nagar police station limits on Sunday night and the Afghan national was identified by police as Faheem Khan alias Mamtoor Margak.

Officials of the Yashodhara Nagar police station said three men, Ajay Chavan and his friends Rishi and Mayank, assaulted Margak with a cement block after a heated argument over some issue.