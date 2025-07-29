Ahead of elections Bihar cabinet clears Rs 316 crore for five new dairy, milk powder plants

PATNA: Milk producers in Bihar have reasons to rejoice ahead of the state assembly elections. The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of five dairy plants, including two milk powder plants, at an estimated cost of Rs 316 crore in the state.

Giving a nod to the State Animal and Fish Resources Department’s proposal, the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved a SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) loan for setting up a dairy plant each with a 2 lakh litre capacity at Darbhanga and Wazirganj (Gaya Ji), while another plant with a one lakh litre capacity is to be set up in Gopalganj district.

Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S Siddharth told the media that the dairy plant at Darbhanga will be set up for Rs 71.32 crore, while the other two plants at Gaya Ji and Gopalganj will be set up for Rs 50.27 crore and Rs 54.73 crore, respectively.

Milk powder plants will be set up with a capacity of 30 metric tonnes each at Dehri-On-Sone (Rohtas) and Sitamarhi districts, Siddharth said, adding that the plant at Rohtas will cost Rs 69.66 crore and the one at Sitamarhi Rs 70.33 crore.