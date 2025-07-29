Ahead of elections Bihar cabinet clears Rs 316 crore for five new dairy, milk powder plants

PATNA: Milk producers in Bihar have reasons to rejoice ahead of the state assembly elections. The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of five dairy plants, including two milk powder plants, at an estimated cost of Rs 316 crore in the state.
Giving a nod to the State Animal and Fish Resources Department’s proposal, the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved a SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) loan for setting up a dairy plant each with a 2 lakh litre capacity at Darbhanga and Wazirganj (Gaya Ji), while another plant with a one lakh litre capacity is to be set up in Gopalganj district.
Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S Siddharth told the media that the dairy plant at Darbhanga will be set up for Rs 71.32 crore, while the other two plants at Gaya Ji and Gopalganj will be set up for Rs 50.27 crore and Rs 54.73 crore, respectively.
Milk powder plants will be set up with a capacity of 30 metric tonnes each at Dehri-On-Sone (Rohtas) and Sitamarhi districts, Siddharth said, adding that the plant at Rohtas will cost Rs 69.66 crore and the one at Sitamarhi Rs 70.33 crore.
The decision would not only pave the way for the supply of additional quality milk, but people would also get it on time, besides creating employment opportunities at the local level, the ACS said.
In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the Urban Development and Housing Department’s proposal for constituting the “Bihar Rajya Safai Karmchari Aayog” for the overall development and protection of the rights of sanitation workers across the state.
The commission will be headed by a chairman, a vice-chairman, and five members, including one woman or transgender member. Its main job will be to bring sanitation workers into the mainstream, ensuring their economic and social development, welfare, rehabilitation, grievance redressal, and protection of their rights.
Allocation for land acquisition for Maa Janki Temple
In another important decision, the Cabinet also gave a revised approval of Rs 165.57 crore for the acquisition of 50 acres of land for tourism-related development work and infrastructure facilities at Punauradham temple, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, in Sitamarhi district. Earlier, Rs 120.58 crore was sanctioned for the purpose.
Notably, the Cabinet had on July 1 sanctioned Rs 882.87 crore for the integrated development of Maa Janki’s grand temple at Punaura Dham. It will be developed on the lines of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya. The government has already constituted a nine-member trust christened “Shree Janki Janm Bhumi Punaura Dham Mandir Nyas Samiti.”
CM Nitish Kumar, who unveiled the final design of the temple on June 22, inspected the Janki Mandir at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district last Saturday. Giving necessary directions to officials, Kumar said that “the old structure of the Maa Janki temple will be preserved as it is.”
Pension for journalists hiked
The Cabinet also hiked the monthly pension and family pension for journalists, who will now get a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 against the existing Rs 6,000, and a monthly family pension of Rs 10,000 against the existing Rs 3,000, Siddharth said. The Cabinet approved Sections 4(1) and 5 of the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Yojana Niyamawali 2019.
A journalist’s spouse would be eligible for the monthly pension and family pension only if he/she is neither employed with any media organisation nor with the government.
The government said the decision to grant monthly pensions to journalists was aimed at helping them financially so they can lead a dignified life.