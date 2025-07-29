Baloch leader says with india on air strike in Pak & Pok

NEW DELHI: As Parliament began its debate on Operation Sindoor on Monday, prominent Baloch voice Mir Yar Baloch addressed an open letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, extending “unconditional moral support” to India’s military response and urging New Delhi to raise the issue of Balochistan in Parliament.

In letters also marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Mir Yar praised India’s unity and resolve against Pakistan’s “state-sponsored terrorism.” “We, the 60 million Baloch people, admire the unwavering unity of the Indian people and the principled stand of the Indian government,” he wrote.

He commended the Opposition for backing the government and the armed forces, and hailed the Indian media’s “patriotic role” in countering “Pakistan’s military and psychological aggression.” Claiming renewed Pakistani military brutality in Balochistan following the pause in Operation Sindoor, he said: “These are reprisals against our support for India.” Mir Yar appealed for Indian solidarity, saying the Baloch view India as a beacon of hope and justice.

He urged India to formally support Balochistan’s independence, calling it a strategic and moral imperative. A free Balochistan, he argued, would cut off Pakistan’s access to the Arabian Sea via Gwadar and disrupt the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)—which he termed a threat to India’s security. Referring to the Hinglaj Mata temple in Balochistan, he called it a symbol of shared cultural heritage and urged India to stand for “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”