BJP may contest alone in Maharashtra local body polls, avoid attacks on allies: CM Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI: The BJP in c has decided to go solo in the state’s local body elections, although some contests will be held as friendly contests with Mahayuti alliance partners.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing party workers, stated that while the BJP would contest most local body elections independently, in certain areas, it would cooperate with alliance partners in a non-confrontational manner. “We are sharing power with our allies, so even if we contest separately, we won’t attack them — unlike what the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena did between 2014 and 2019,” he said.

“There is a strong wave of support for the BJP, and we can emerge as the dominant political force in the upcoming local body polls,” Fadnavis added. He cautioned party leaders and workers against working against party interests or supporting rebel candidates, stating that such actions would harm the party’s prospects. “Local-level disputes must be resolved amicably. Earlier, other parties indulged in such damaging exercises, and today, we see their decline. We must avoid repeating those mistakes. If anyone acts against the party, the party will act against them,” he warned.