BJP may contest alone in Maharashtra local body polls, avoid attacks on allies: CM Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI: The BJP in c has decided to go solo in the state’s local body elections, although some contests will be held as friendly contests with Mahayuti alliance partners.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing party workers, stated that while the BJP would contest most local body elections independently, in certain areas, it would cooperate with alliance partners in a non-confrontational manner. “We are sharing power with our allies, so even if we contest separately, we won’t attack them — unlike what the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena did between 2014 and 2019,” he said.
“There is a strong wave of support for the BJP, and we can emerge as the dominant political force in the upcoming local body polls,” Fadnavis added. He cautioned party leaders and workers against working against party interests or supporting rebel candidates, stating that such actions would harm the party’s prospects. “Local-level disputes must be resolved amicably. Earlier, other parties indulged in such damaging exercises, and today, we see their decline. We must avoid repeating those mistakes. If anyone acts against the party, the party will act against them,” he warned.
He further clarified that decisions on alliances or solo contests would depend on local political dynamics. “Local party units will have the discretion to decide whether to go it alone, though the overall approach will involve coordination with alliance partners. Rural local body elections like the Zilla Parishads will be held first, followed by urban local body elections such as municipal corporations,” he said.
Fadnavis also highlighted the BJP’s organisational strength, citing a recent example: “Shiv Sena once set a record by collecting 22,000 bottles of blood in a day. Recently, BJP collected 78,000 bottles in one day during a blood donation drive. It shows our organisational might and the dedication of our workers. The same energy and commitment must be channelled into the upcoming elections.”
Sources revealed that Mr Fadnavis recently met Union Minister Amit Shah to discuss the BJP’s solo contest strategy for the local body elections — seen as groundwork for the 2029 Assembly polls. “Mr Fadnavis has energised the cadre and hinted at a larger electoral battle. With its resources and cadre strength, the BJP is in a strong position to expand its footprint,” a political observer noted.