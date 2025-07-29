CISF to take over static duties as J&K revamps security post-Amarnath Yatra

According to the sources, Baisaran Valley, which is currently under the security cover of the CRPF, is still not open for tourists. A few other locations in the valley also remain inaccessible. The J&K administration now plans to open these areas to tourists after the Amarnath Yatra with an upgraded security plan, to be implemented in a phased manner.

However, on a temporary basis, certain changes have allegedly been put in place given the expanded roles that the security forces are now playing, they said.

A source said, “In recent times, at around nine locations, the CISF has replaced the CRPF, which includes Raj Bhawan and jails. We were told that this was done for a limited period, but later there were changes in the decision.”

Now, as part of the strategy, senior functionaries have decided to allot static security responsibility to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dynamic operational roles to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the source noted.

“In parts of jungle areas of J&K, the CRPF is now actively creating its footprints. Senior officers are getting deployed for a good longer span with troops for operations. The tactical area of responsibility will get further increased with the help of J&K Police. Rashtriya Rifles, which dominates the area, is likely to get other key roles and areas of responsibility,” the source said, adding that the force has already started camping in areas where it previously had minimal presence.