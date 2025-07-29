CISF to take over static duties as J&K revamps security post-Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: A major overhaul of the security architecture is on the cards in Jammu and Kashmir after the completion of the Amarnath Yatra, with a special focus on tourist spots, as a sizable number of forces will allegedly be available for redeployment in the Union Territory (UT), sources said on Tuesday.
According to the sources, as part of the exercise, there will be a readjustment in the deployment plan of security forces, a re-calibration of responsibilities of multiple agencies, and a revamped access control mechanism will be put in place.
In view of the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, the sources said a special focus would allegedly be given to tourist spots as part of the deployment strategy. Soon after 'Operation Sindoor', a high-level security review meeting was held, where top officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the J&K administration decided on the changes required to be brought in, they said, adding that several measures relating to border fortification have already been implemented.
According to the sources, Baisaran Valley, which is currently under the security cover of the CRPF, is still not open for tourists. A few other locations in the valley also remain inaccessible. The J&K administration now plans to open these areas to tourists after the Amarnath Yatra with an upgraded security plan, to be implemented in a phased manner.
However, on a temporary basis, certain changes have allegedly been put in place given the expanded roles that the security forces are now playing, they said.
A source said, “In recent times, at around nine locations, the CISF has replaced the CRPF, which includes Raj Bhawan and jails. We were told that this was done for a limited period, but later there were changes in the decision.”
Now, as part of the strategy, senior functionaries have decided to allot static security responsibility to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dynamic operational roles to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the source noted.
“In parts of jungle areas of J&K, the CRPF is now actively creating its footprints. Senior officers are getting deployed for a good longer span with troops for operations. The tactical area of responsibility will get further increased with the help of J&K Police. Rashtriya Rifles, which dominates the area, is likely to get other key roles and areas of responsibility,” the source said, adding that the force has already started camping in areas where it previously had minimal presence.