Close to 3500 of over 60,000 new recruits in UP police drop out of training

LUCKNOW: After going through the rigours of the recruitment during the biggest ever recruitment drive to appoint 60,244 constables in UP Police, over 3568 candidates selected have left the job at the onset.

After the selection process for 60,244 posts, comprising 48195 for men and 12049 for women, under -- Recruitment 2023 -- was completed, 3568 candidates did not even join the job.

Over 100 candidates joined the department but resigned after participating in the initial sessions of training.

The recruitment process commenced in December 2023 with a plan to induct 20 per cent women, leading to 12049 female candidates in the police force.

Initially, the examination for the recruitment was held in February 2024, but had to be cancelled due to the paper leak. The process restarted in August 2024, and the exam was conducted. Approximately 50 lakh candidates applied for this exam. However, at the time of examination in August 2024, about 30 per cent of the aspirants did not appear in the exam.

The final result of the exam was declared on March 13, 2025. On June 15, in the presence of Amit Shah, appointment letters were distributed to the selected candidates at a grand event in state capital, Lucknow.