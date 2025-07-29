Close to 3500 of over 60,000 new recruits in UP police drop out of training

LUCKNOW: After going through the rigours of the recruitment during the biggest ever recruitment drive to appoint 60,244 constables in UP Police, over 3568 candidates selected have left the job at the onset.
After the selection process for 60,244 posts, comprising 48195 for men and 12049 for women, under -- Recruitment 2023 -- was completed, 3568 candidates did not even join the job.
Over 100 candidates joined the department but resigned after participating in the initial sessions of training.
The recruitment process commenced in December 2023 with a plan to induct 20 per cent women, leading to 12049 female candidates in the police force.
Initially, the examination for the recruitment was held in February 2024, but had to be cancelled due to the paper leak. The process restarted in August 2024, and the exam was conducted. Approximately 50 lakh candidates applied for this exam. However, at the time of examination in August 2024, about 30 per cent of the aspirants did not appear in the exam.
The final result of the exam was declared on March 13, 2025. On June 15, in the presence of Amit Shah, appointment letters were distributed to the selected candidates at a grand event in state capital, Lucknow.
From June 21, a month-long JTC (joining Training Course) of the selected candidates started and it culminated in their main training beginning at the Recruitment Training Centres (RTC) from July 21.
Finally, at the time of joining, instead of 48,195, only 45,055 men joined, and instead of 12,049 women, only 11,621 female candidates joined the training. Out of 60,244, only 56,676 candidates joined. The remaining 3568 candidates distanced themselves from the police job.
Former DGP and DG Training Sukhkan Singh feels that when the youngsters are jobless, not joining even after being selected is beyond understanding.
“There could be several reasons for this. When such candidates do not join, the positions that remain vacant are re-advertised. The recruitment process for those positions is started afresh."
According to an officer associated with the training claimed that a few candidates had resigned after joining the training. The number of such candidates is reported to be more than 100. A few of them were selected for the post of Village Development Officer.
Meanwhile, there were a few people who could not bear the rigors of the training. A candidate from Deoria district in eastern UP quit simply because he could not wake up at 5 am in the morning.
He was appointed in the Ghazipur district. Initially, his father tried to convince him, but when it didn't work, the candidate went to the SP office and submitted his resignation.
Similarly, trainee constable Tarun Kumar committed suicide by jumping from a three-storey barrack in Firozabad Police Line on July 23, 2025.
In Bulandshahr Police Line on July 26, 2025, trainee constable Bhupendra attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. He was referred to a higher centre in critical condition. A resident of Hathras, Bhupendra had returned from home just a day before.
Meanwhile, over 9,000 constables, comprising 5,914 men and 3,533 women are receiving training across 10 training institutes (ATC, PTC, and PTS).
Additionally, 4,302 candidates, comprising 2,800 men and 1,502 women are receiving training across all commissionerates. Meanwhile, in the Agra zone, there are 3,250 men, in Bareilly zone, there are 2,800 men and 1,900 women, in Gorakhpur, there are 3,348 men and 1,005 women, and in Kanpur zone there are 1,986 men and 1,104 women.
Similarly, in Lucknow zone, there are 3,380 men and 600 women, in Meerut zone, there are 3,048 men, in Prayagraj 3,051 men, and in Varanasi, 3,355 men and 605 women are undergoing training.
Meanwhile, in the PAC battalion, 12,407 men and 1,533 women are undergoing training. This includes training for 284 men and 161 women who are dependents of deceased personnel.