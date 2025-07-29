Foul stench from dead fish in Naini Lake threatens Nainital’s tourism jewel

DEHRADUN: The picturesque Naini Lake, the very heart of Nainital's burgeoning tourism industry, is currently grappling with a disturbing and pervasive problem: a strong, foul odour emanating from a significant number of dead and partially eaten fish.

This unwelcome stench is threatening to mar the serene experience for visitors, raising urgent concerns for the hill station's critical tourism economy.

Tourists visiting the popular destination have reported an unpleasant smell across various parts of the lake. The sight of decaying, half-eaten fish bodies floating in the water has prompted widespread speculation among locals and authorities alike.

One prevalent theory attributes the deaths to the presence of the carnivorous 'Mangura' (catfish), which was reportedly sighted in the lake on June 27, and, according to sources, has not been removed since.

Mangura are known for preying on other aquatic life, and their presence could explain the half-eaten carcasses. Another hypothesis suggests the natural lifespan of the lake's common Silver Carp and Grass Carp may have simply come to an end, leading to a wave of natural deaths.