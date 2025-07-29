Foul stench from dead fish in Naini Lake threatens Nainital’s tourism jewel

DEHRADUN: The picturesque Naini Lake, the very heart of Nainital's burgeoning tourism industry, is currently grappling with a disturbing and pervasive problem: a strong, foul odour emanating from a significant number of dead and partially eaten fish.
This unwelcome stench is threatening to mar the serene experience for visitors, raising urgent concerns for the hill station's critical tourism economy.
Tourists visiting the popular destination have reported an unpleasant smell across various parts of the lake. The sight of decaying, half-eaten fish bodies floating in the water has prompted widespread speculation among locals and authorities alike.
One prevalent theory attributes the deaths to the presence of the carnivorous 'Mangura' (catfish), which was reportedly sighted in the lake on June 27, and, according to sources, has not been removed since.
Mangura are known for preying on other aquatic life, and their presence could explain the half-eaten carcasses. Another hypothesis suggests the natural lifespan of the lake's common Silver Carp and Grass Carp may have simply come to an end, leading to a wave of natural deaths.
Tourists speaking to the TNIE voiced their dismay, Anurag Gupta from Meerut, visiting with friends Priyank and Dilip Singh, lamented, "Amidst Nainital's beautiful visuals and natural beauty, this smell near the lake completely spoiled our fun. The administration must pay immediate attention, or tourists will be deterred from visiting."
Malvika Bajpai, a teacher from Noida who visited with her family, echoed the sentiment. "Everything else in Nainital was lovely, but the foul smell from the lake during our boat ride, especially with the gusts of wind, really ruined the mood," she told the TNIE.
It's not the first time the lake has faced such an issue; in July 2010, 39 Mangura fish were swiftly removed by the then Lake Development Authority after certain individuals reportedly introduced them. Dozens of dead fish have reportedly been recovered from the lake in recent weeks.
Nainital Municipal Executive Officer, Rohitash Sharma, stated that his team is continuously undertaking cleaning operations in the lake and has already removed numerous dead fish. "If any more dead fish remain, we will remove them immediately," he assured.
Vijay Nath Shukla, Secretary of the District Development Authority, confirmed that the Fisheries Department in Pantnagar, which houses experts in aquatic life, has been informed about the situation. "Whatever the cause, these decaying, foul-smelling fish must be removed from the water as quickly as possible," Shukla emphasised.
As Nainital relies heavily on its picturesque lake for its appeal, authorities face mounting pressure to swiftly address the problem and restore the lake's pristine condition, ensuring its continued allure as a premier tourist destination.