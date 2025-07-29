Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging state UCC panel over no minority representation

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the composition of a state-appointed five-member committee, formed to assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, on the ground that it did not include any member from minority communities.

A bench of Justice Niral S Mehta dismissed the plea moved by Surat-resident Abdul Vahab Sopariwala.

"Dismissed," the court said while pronouncing the judgement.

A detailed order is awaited.

On February 4 this year, state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the formation of the committee to assess the necessity of the UCC and also to draft a bill for it.

Challenging its composition of the panel, the petitioner argued that it does not have members from religious minorities, adding that inclusion of such stakeholders was crucial to ensure that diversity of opinions and practices is considered.

The committee set up to examine the need for the UCC in Gujarat does not have a single scholar from minority communities, the petition said.