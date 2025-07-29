Himachal rains: Three dead, one injured as sudden downpour triggers flood in Mandi

CHANDIGARH: At least three people have died and one injured missing in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain overnight. More than 20 vehicles have been submerged and around two dozen houses partially damaged; the Chandigarh-Manali national highway, Chandigarh-Dharamsala, Mandi-Pathankot and Shimla-Mataur highways have been blocked.

Sources said that a flash flood struck Mandi district early Tuesday morning. Four members of a family had reportedly come out of their house in the wee hours to shift their vehicle to a safer place, but were swept away in the sudden flood; three have been confirmed dead, while one person suffered a fracture and has been admitted to a local hospital.

The incident occured on Jail Road Tungal colony in Mandi town as Sukati nullah overflowed due to sudden heavy rains and caused widespread destruction.

The water entered several locations in about five-kilometer area besides the Jail Road, Saini Mohalla and Zonal hospital area.

The flashflood washed away dozens of parked vehicles, while muck and debris entered homes and damaged property. Locals were caught off guard by the sudden rise in water levels.