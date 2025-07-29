J&K students seek probe into alleged harassment that led to BDS student’s death in Udaipur

JAIPUR: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has sought the intervention of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in the alleged suicide of a student from Jammu, blaming college harassment and institutional neglect for her death.

The tragic death of Shweta Singh, a final-year BDS student from Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, has triggered strong reactions from student groups demanding accountability. Shweta died by suicide on 24 July at the Pacific Dental College and Research Centre in Udaipur, allegedly after enduring prolonged harassment by faculty members.

In a letter to the Rajasthan Chief Minister, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association demanded a time-bound judicial inquiry, citing what it described as “a disturbing case of institutional failure and academic exploitation.”

According to the Association’s national convenor Nasir Khuehami, Shweta had been mentally harassed for over two years by faculty members Naini Jain and Bhagwat Singh, whom she named in a handwritten suicide note. The note, shared widely by students, accuses the two of demanding bribes, failing non-paying students, and blocking her exams and degree for over a year.

“She was emotionally broken. Her note says it all, how she was punished for not paying bribes, made to work with juniors, and slowly driven to the edge,” Khuehami said.