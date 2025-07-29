J&K students seek probe into alleged harassment that led to BDS student’s death in Udaipur

JAIPUR: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has sought the intervention of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in the alleged suicide of a student from Jammu, blaming college harassment and institutional neglect for her death.
The tragic death of Shweta Singh, a final-year BDS student from Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, has triggered strong reactions from student groups demanding accountability. Shweta died by suicide on 24 July at the Pacific Dental College and Research Centre in Udaipur, allegedly after enduring prolonged harassment by faculty members.
In a letter to the Rajasthan Chief Minister, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association demanded a time-bound judicial inquiry, citing what it described as “a disturbing case of institutional failure and academic exploitation.”
According to the Association’s national convenor Nasir Khuehami, Shweta had been mentally harassed for over two years by faculty members Naini Jain and Bhagwat Singh, whom she named in a handwritten suicide note. The note, shared widely by students, accuses the two of demanding bribes, failing non-paying students, and blocking her exams and degree for over a year.
“She was emotionally broken. Her note says it all, how she was punished for not paying bribes, made to work with juniors, and slowly driven to the edge,” Khuehami said.
The Association also alleged that following her death, college authorities failed to respond in time. Students had to carry her body down six floors without any medical or administrative assistance. The hostel room where the incident occurred remained unsecured for hours, raising concerns about evidence tampering.
Despite student protests and the discovery of the suicide note, an FIR was filed only three days later, and reportedly left out the full names of the accused. The Association claims the delay was deliberate and meant to shield the faculty.
Students speaking to the police or media were allegedly threatened by college officials. “There’s been a systematic effort to silence students and weaken the case,” the Association stated.
No arrests have been made yet, even though abetment to suicide is a serious cognisable offence. The removal of the accused teachers, the Association says, is mere “cosmetic damage control.”
Calling Shweta’s case a grim reflection of the exploitation in private colleges, the Association said students from Jammu and Kashmir in Rajasthan now feel unsafe and fearful of speaking up.
Among its demands: immediate arrests, a judicial inquiry led by a retired judge, protection for student witnesses, and a regulatory mechanism to monitor private colleges.
“This is not an isolated case,” Khuehami said. “It’s about ensuring no student is ever pushed to such a tragic end again.”