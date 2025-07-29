Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Nicobar Islands

JAKARTA: A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked India's Nicobar Islands region early Tuesday but did not trigger a tsunami alert, the United States Geological Survey and Tsunami Warning System said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) at 12 minutes past midnight local time (18:42 GMT Monday), 259 kilometers west-northwest of Sabang, in western Indonesia's Aceh province, the USGS said.

Aceh was the area most devastated by the magnitude-9.1 earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 220,000 people in 15 countries in 2004.

Further details are awaited.