Mamata Banerjee challenges Delhi Police over alleged assault on migrant child, mother

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday challenged the Delhi Police, a day after they refuted her allegation that officers had brutally beaten a child and her mother, members of a Bengali migrant worker’s family, in the national capital.

On Sunday, Banerjee had posted a video on her X handle and made the allegation for the first time. In her address at a public meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum district on Monday, she reiterated the claim. Later on Monday evening, Delhi Police’s DCP (East), Abhishek Dhania, held a press conference to refute the allegation.

Challenging the Delhi Police on the issue, the Chief Minister said, “I had spoken about that child yesterday. They were taken to one police station after another. I had said this in the meeting yesterday. Check the record. I had said that they would be threatened. That is what happened. We will want them (the ‘affected’ people) to return. And it will be proven who is true and who is false.” She was addressing an administrative meeting at Illambazar in Birbhum on Tuesday.

Sharing a video on her X handle on Sunday, where a young man was heard accusing the police of beating his wife and infant son, Banerjee had said, “Atrocious!! Terrible!! See how Delhi Police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal. See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by BJP in the country against the Bengalis!”