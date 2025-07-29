Manish Tewari's cryptic post after Congress benches him for Operation Sindoor discussion in Parliament

It highlighted that none of the Congress MPs who were part of the Centre's multi-party diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack, including Tewari and Tharoor had been selected by the party to speak in Parliament during the high-profile discussion.

Tewari, who represents Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha and is a vocal member of the party’s more articulate bench, shared the post with lyrics from the iconic Manoj Kumar film Purab Aur Paschim (1970). The lyrics, translated simply, says “Where love is part of our tradition, of that land I sing. I come from Bharat (India), it is Bharat's story that I sing.”

While Tewari did not directly comment on the issue, his choice of lyrics and timing left little doubt about his sentiment.

The move was widely seen as a veiled expression of disappointment over being sidelined during a crucial debate that he was well-placed to speak on, especially given his prior involvement in the government-backed delegations.

Tharoor, for his part, kept his response brief when questioned by reporters on Monday. With a smile, he simply said, “Maunvrat”, a vow of silence.