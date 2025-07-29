Maratha reservation: Activist Manoj Jarange warns of fresh hunger strike on August 29

JALNA: Reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of betraying the Maratha community by failing to implement key promises and warned of launching a fresh hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29.

Addressing the media at Antarwali Sarthi village in Jalna district, Jarange said the state government had deceived the community by not fulfilling four major demands, despite repeated assurances.

“The government has once again betrayed the Maratha community. We have waited patiently for two years, but the time has come to rise. I urge all Marathas — don’t remain silent. Finish your farming in the next two months and get ready to march to Mumbai,” he said.