Maulana Sajid Rashidi slapped by SP workers in Noida over derogatory remarks against MP Dimple Yadav

As per sources, the Tuesday incident took place when the Maulana had gone to the office of a TV news channel to take part in a debate. He was silently approached by a few ‘SP workers’ who started raining slaps on him. The cleric then rushed for shelter and was saved by the security personnel present on the site.

Later, the cleric named two persons – both SP workers Kuldeep Bhati and Mohit Nagar – for launching an attack on him. He even gave a complaint against the two accused at Sector-126 police station.

Meanwhile, after the registration of a criminal case in Lucknow on late Sunday evening over his objectionable remarks against Dimple Yadav, the Maulana stood by his statement, saying that he did not say anything wrong and that an issue was being made out of it unnecessarily.

“My statement is being unnecessarily made into an issue to run a narrative. I did not say anything wrong," Maulana Sajid Rashidi said while talking to media persons.

“In the society and place I come from, if a woman is not wearing a veil over her head, people say, ‘She’s roaming around uncovered, why hasn’t she taken a veil?’ It’s not like I committed a terrorist attack. This issue has been blown out of proportion," maintained the Maulana.

However, SP chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav has chosen to keep mum over the issue so far.