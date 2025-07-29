Naxal killed, three security personnel injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

SUKMA: A Naxalite was killed and three security personnel were injured in an IED blast during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

He said a joint team of security personnel on an anti-Naxal operation and Maoists exchanged fire in the forest along the Sukma-Dantewada inter-district border.

The operation, involving personnel of the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was launched on Monday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.