Plans to hold V-P poll in last week of monsoon session

NEW DELHI: After appointing the Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), the Election Commission is now planning to issue the notification announcing the schedule for Vice-Presidential poll in next couple of days, sources said, while hinting that the voting for the same could take place on the last day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The sources said that as per the Constitutional provisions it requires 17 days of gap between dates the notification and the day on which the voting will take place, 14 days are required for candidates to file nominations, one day for scrutiny and two days for withdrawal of candidature. They said that since the ongoing session is scheduled to end on August 21, “we still have 24 days to complete the entire process, as the result is announced on the day voting takes place”.

The ruling NDA is yet to announce its candidate for the post and the united opposition INDIA block has hinted that it will possibly go for a common candidate. As part of its preparations for conducting the VP elections, the poll panel has already appointed the RO and AROs, as stated by the Commission in an earlier statement.