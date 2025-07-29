PM Modi says Operation Sindoor still on, denies global pressure to enforce ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed that Pakistan had pleaded for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, and asserted that no world leader asked India to stop its counter-terror operation. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and the Centre’s military response, Modi said India received support from nearly every country across the globe, barring just three.
“We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor,” the Prime Minister said. He emphasised that India's response was strong, measured, and entirely within its rights to defend itself.
In his 102-minute speech, the prime minister lauded India’s military action as a “vijayotsav” (victory celebration) and told the House amid cheers from the treasury benches that he was presenting the “stand of Bharat”.
Recounting the sequence of events leading up to the operation, Modi revealed that on the night of May 9, US Vice President JD Vance tried calling him multiple times while he was in a meeting with the armed forces. “When I returned the call, he informed me that Pakistan was planning a major attack. I replied that if this is Pakistan’s intention, it will have to pay a heavy price. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond with a big attack. I said ‘hum goli ka jawab gole se denge’,” Modi told the House.
Highlighting India’s swift and overwhelming response, Modi said, “On May 10, we destroyed Pakistan’s military strength. That was our reply and our resolve. Even Pakistan understands now that every reply by India is bigger than the last. It knows that if such a situation arises again, India can go to any extent.”
Modi asserted that Operation Sindoor is not over. “Let me reiterate in this temple of democracy: Operation Sindoor is still on.”
The Prime Minister also recalled how Pakistan pleaded with India to halt the operation. “Pakistan said, ‘Bahut maara, ab zyada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai,’ which translates to 'don't hit us anymore, we can't suffer any longer.' Their DGMO told our DGMO, ‘Bas karo, bahut maara hai.’ They asked us to stop the war,” he said.
In this era of technology-driven war, the Indian defence system proved its mettle, he said, noting that over 1,000 drones and missiles launched by Pakistan were destroyed midair.
Modi also addressed criticism from the Opposition, particularly the Congress, over the handling of the ceasefire. He defended the Centre’s approach and said that the global community had backed India. “Out of 193 countries, only three supported Pakistan. The rest stood with us,” he said, without naming the three countries.
Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on former US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Kharge asked why India accepted a ceasefire when it had the upper hand, and why the announcement came from Trump and not Indian leaders.
Rahul Gandhi echoed those remarks and challenged Modi to publicly refute Trump’s claims. “Donald Trump said 29 times that he stopped the war. If the Prime Minister has even 50 per cent of Indira Gandhi's courage, he should stand up in Parliament and say ‘Donald Trump is lying, he never mediated any ceasefire,’” Gandhi said.
The main opposition party is importing issues from Pakistan and the Congress and its allies have become spokespersons of Pakistan’s disinformation at a time when narratives play a big role in warfare and are used to demoralise the armed forces and people, the prime minister alleged.
His opponents, Modi said, echo Pakistan's statements to the comma and full stop.
The country is amazed that the Congress is giving a clean chit to Pakistan in the Pahalgam attack, he said in a swipe at former home minister P Chidambaram who had asked if proof existed to state that the terrorists were Pakistanis.
Be it the surgical strikes or the air strikes, opposition parties always hoped for “Modi to get trapped”, and they had a similar wish this time, the prime minister said, citing the campaign against his government over the capture of a BSF personnel by Pakistan. He was safely returned later.
“Terrorists are crying, their masters are crying and some people are crying watching them,” he said in a swipe at the Congress, asserting that Pakistan-based leaders of terrorist groups, who earlier thought they were safe from any Indian action, were now having sleepless nights.
He accused the opposition of doing politics over the deaths of 26 civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack, saying they had started to taunt him within three-four days of the tragedy.
As the Congress questioned the government’s decision to stop military action when Indian forces had got the better of Pakistanis, he said Operation Sindoor had met its 100 per cent objective by destroying terror masterminds and their facilities not only in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir but also deep within the neighbouring country.
Keeping the Congress in his line of attack, he alleged that the opposition leaders seized on the propaganda being spread from across the border.
They ignore facts presented by the armed forces but promote Pakistan’s lies, he said, adding that previous precise military operations like surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike had met their targets as well, but opposition parties questioned them too.
Operation Sindoor targeted the epicentre of terrorism, where the Pahalgam attack had been planned and terrorists were recruited and trained.
With opposition leaders probing his government as to why it did not allow the armed forces to reclaim Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), he cited a host of incidents when the previous Congress governments did not do so despite having the military advantage, as in the 1971 war, and even ceded the territories it had captured.
The Congress government under Jawaharlal Nehru lost over 38,000 km of territory of Aksai Chin, he said and slammed the Indus Waters Treaty agreement that the first prime minister signed with Pakistan as a "big blunder".
The Modi government has put the treaty in abeyance.
"Before asking why PoK has not been taken back yet, Congress must respond -- who let it go. India is still suffering the pain of mistakes committed by previous Congress governments, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.
Asserting that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the prowess of India’s indigenous defence industry, he said it has raised the global demand for Indian weaponry.
