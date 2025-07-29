PM Modi says Operation Sindoor still on, denies global pressure to enforce ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed that Pakistan had pleaded for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, and asserted that no world leader asked India to stop its counter-terror operation. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and the Centre’s military response, Modi said India received support from nearly every country across the globe, barring just three.

“We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor,” the Prime Minister said. He emphasised that India's response was strong, measured, and entirely within its rights to defend itself.

In his 102-minute speech, the prime minister lauded India’s military action as a “vijayotsav” (victory celebration) and told the House amid cheers from the treasury benches that he was presenting the “stand of Bharat”.

Recounting the sequence of events leading up to the operation, Modi revealed that on the night of May 9, US Vice President JD Vance tried calling him multiple times while he was in a meeting with the armed forces. “When I returned the call, he informed me that Pakistan was planning a major attack. I replied that if this is Pakistan’s intention, it will have to pay a heavy price. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond with a big attack. I said ‘hum goli ka jawab gole se denge’,” Modi told the House.

Highlighting India’s swift and overwhelming response, Modi said, “On May 10, we destroyed Pakistan’s military strength. That was our reply and our resolve. Even Pakistan understands now that every reply by India is bigger than the last. It knows that if such a situation arises again, India can go to any extent.”

Modi asserted that Operation Sindoor is not over. “Let me reiterate in this temple of democracy: Operation Sindoor is still on.”

The Prime Minister also recalled how Pakistan pleaded with India to halt the operation. “Pakistan said, ‘Bahut maara, ab zyada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai,’ which translates to 'don't hit us anymore, we can't suffer any longer.' Their DGMO told our DGMO, ‘Bas karo, bahut maara hai.’ They asked us to stop the war,” he said.

In this era of technology-driven war, the Indian defence system proved its mettle, he said, noting that over 1,000 drones and missiles launched by Pakistan were destroyed midair.