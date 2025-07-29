Punjab’s land pooling policy challenged in High Court as activists flag environmental concern

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government’s controversial land pooling policy, aimed at acquiring nearly 65,000 acres across the state for residential and industrial development, has come under legal scrutiny, with a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging it in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
A PIL was filed stating that this policy fails to comply with statutory safeguards, including social and environmental impact assessments, fair compensation, and rehabilitation of affected families.
The petition comes at a time when farmers and opposition parties are protesting against the implementation of this policy.
Social activists Naveender PK Singh and Samita Kaur are the petitioners in this case and have submitted to the High Court that the move to acquire such a large chunk of land would have widespread negative effects on the agrarian economy of Punjab, which is a major contributor to the food grain supply of the country. This petition has been moved by advocates Sahir Singh Virk and V.B. Godara.
During the hearing, the High Court was informed that the said policy is directly contrary to the spirit and mandate of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act), which is a central legislation.
The case was heard by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu.
Responding to the plea, the counsel for the Punjab Government contended that the land pooling policy was notified under the 2025 policy and not under the LARR Act 2013, as argued by the petitioner. On this, the bench of the Chief Justice advised the counsel for the petitioner to amend the petition accordingly to challenge the acquisition of land as per the 2025 policy. The matter was adjourned for August 19 for further hearing.
Virk said that they will now amend the petition challenging the Land Pooling Policy 2025. “Although we tried to convince the court that there is not much difference between the policies as the 2025 policy is in continuation of the 2013 policy, on the advice of the bench, we will amend our petition accordingly. The next date of hearing has now been fixed for August 19,” he said.
The petition stated that the policy mechanism was arbitrary and unjust and lacked any legal framework for ensuring transparency or protecting farmers' rights. Moreover, it circumvents the safeguards of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act).
“The policy is being used as an indirect and illegal method of land acquisition that sidesteps the mandatory procedures laid down under the LARR Act, particularly Sections 4, 8, and 10, which mandate social and environmental impact assessments and bar acquisition of fertile agricultural land except in exceptional circumstances,” the plea states.
The petitioners have alleged that the state government, through agencies like the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), is pressing ahead with the project despite massive opposition.
“More than 1,600 landowners and farmers have already submitted affidavits before GLADA opposing the move. Media reports have extensively covered the protests and highlighted discrepancies between the state’s claims and the situation on the ground,” the petition further stated.
The petitioners have prayed for quashing the impugned notifications dated July 4 and to restrain Punjab from proceeding with the land pooling policy without adhering to the due process of law under the LARR Act, especially when such fertile agricultural land is at stake.