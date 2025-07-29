Punjab’s land pooling policy challenged in High Court as activists flag environmental concern

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government’s controversial land pooling policy, aimed at acquiring nearly 65,000 acres across the state for residential and industrial development, has come under legal scrutiny, with a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging it in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A PIL was filed stating that this policy fails to comply with statutory safeguards, including social and environmental impact assessments, fair compensation, and rehabilitation of affected families.

The petition comes at a time when farmers and opposition parties are protesting against the implementation of this policy.

Social activists Naveender PK Singh and Samita Kaur are the petitioners in this case and have submitted to the High Court that the move to acquire such a large chunk of land would have widespread negative effects on the agrarian economy of Punjab, which is a major contributor to the food grain supply of the country. This petition has been moved by advocates Sahir Singh Virk and V.B. Godara.

During the hearing, the High Court was informed that the said policy is directly contrary to the spirit and mandate of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act), which is a central legislation.

The case was heard by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu.