Rahul Gandhi to adopt 22 children orphaned in Pak shelling in J&K’s Poonch during Operation Sindoor

SRINAGAR: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi would be adopting 22 children, who were orphaned by the Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

"Rahul Gandhi will be adopting 22 children, whose parents were killed in the Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in Poonch,” J&K Congress chief spokesman Ravindra Sharma told the TNIE.

According to him, Rahul would be bearing the total cost of education of 22 children orphaned in Pakistani shelling.

The border district of Poonch was the worst hit in the Pakistan shelling during 4-day skirmishes between India and Pakistan militaries after May 7 Operation Sindoor. At least 13 civilians were killed and 75 others injured and hundreds of houses and structures damaged in the Pakistani troops shelling.